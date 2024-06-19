German Influencer Recreates Gajagamini Walk From 'Heeramandi', Aditi Rao Hydari Reacts

Noel Robinson, a well-known German TikToker, has amazed his Indian followers.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show 'Heeramandi' debuted on streaming giant Netflix and fans cannot get over Aditi Rao Hydari's walk in the song "Saiyaan Hatto Jaao". A clip from the song shows the character of Bibbojaan performing for Nawab Wal and captivating audiences with her Gajagamini walk. Amid this, Noel Robinson, a well-known German TikToker, has amazed his Indian followers with his remarkable dancing skills. Recently, he shared a joint video with Netflix recreating the viral walk.

His video immediately became viral, and actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who played the character of Bibbojaan in the series, reacted to the same. In the clip, Mr Robinson, dressed in black trousers and a black sweatshirt, walks with confidence, while onlookers watch in astonishment. A few seconds later, a woman joins him in the video.

"The streets are saying they love this Gajgamini," Netflix wrote in the caption. Since being posted, the clip has amassed approximately two lakh likes and four million views.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Hahahahhahaah! This is so cute. Bibbojaan approves."

Another added, "Its the man with the white duffle bag for me"

"Seems like you've mastered a new dance genre: the Western Gaja Gamini walk!" remarked a user.

"LOVE THIS!!!!!!!" said a person.

A user added, "I love how they love Indians."

"I was waiting for this collab since forever," remarked another user.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' marked the debut OTT project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show premiered on Netflix on May 1. Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, and Sonakshi Sinha also play pivotal roles in the series.