German TikToker Detained By Bengaluru Police For Filming Dance Video Without Permission

German TikToker Noel Robinson, known for his street dance videos, was briefly detained by Bengaluru police while filming a dance on the streets. The incident occurred while he was filming a street dance video in traditional Indian attire, which drew a large crowd, raising public safety concerns. According to reports, Mr Robinson was taken to a police station for about 15 minutes and fined for filming without authorisation. In a video shared on his Instagram page, he's seen being escorted into a police vehicle, where he appeared to bump his head while being guided by an officer.

Mr Robinson later clarified on Instagram that he was safe, stating, “This was my first time being taken to the Police Station!! I was scared they would send me to prison, but luckily, Everything was fine. I'm Safe and I love India."

Despite the experience, Mr Robinson reassured his fans that everything was fine and expressed his love for India, stating it could happen in any country. "Don't be sorry, guys! This could have happened in every Country! It's Not about India!! One Little experience like that won't take away my love for India," he said.

Mr Robinson's detention wasn't an isolated incident, as another German TikToker, Younes Zarou, was also briefly detained by police in Bengaluru's Church Street area for gathering a large crowd while filming.

Both incidents sparked mixed reactions among users, with some praising the creators' love for India and others calling for more caution and responsibility. Some also criticised the way he was treated.

One user wrote, "The arrest is not the problem; everyone is subject to the law. The issue is how they handle him. How can they push someone this hard?"

Another commented, "As an Indian, I feel deeply sorry for the way you were treated. You came here as a guest, and no guest deserves to be thrown into a vehicle or handled with aggression over such a minor issue. Sadly, it's not just some citizens — even many in our police force lack basic civil sense and empathy."

Some also defended the police. "Not a big mistake by the police. It's common in every country. Those uneducated Indians in the comments go abroad and dance in public. At least in 15 minutes, he is out of the station without a case," a third said.

Noel Robinson is a German TikTok star, content creator, and dancer with a massive global following. Born in 2001, he has Nigerian roots and was raised by his German mother, Andrea, a pediatric nurse. He gained fame through his energetic dance videos, often featuring his signature move of revealing his afro hairstyle from under a hood, which he combines with freestyle and hip-hop choreography.