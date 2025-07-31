After ED Sheeran, Bengaluru Cops Make German Influencer Leave Church Street

A few months after Ed Sheeran was stopped from performing on Church Street without permission, German social media star Younes Zarou was briefly taken away by Cubbon Park police on Wednesday evening when a large crowd gathered around him during a visit to the popular stretch.

Police said Mr Zarou, who boasts over 21 million (2.1 crore) followers on Instagram, had gone to Church Street without taking any permissions for a large gathering. Some time before heading there, however, he had put up an Instagram post saying, "Church Street, we are coming".

The post and his presence drew a large crowd, prompting concerns over public safety in the busy area. Officers were informed of the gathering and rushed to the spot.

Police explained to Zarou that such large gatherings require prior permission and cited the stampede during the RCB victory celebrations, in which 11 people were killed, as an example of the potential risks. He was taken away in a police vehicle and dropped off at another location after he assured officers that he would not return to Church Street.

"A social media influencer with over 20 million followers announced that he was coming to Church Street, leading to a sudden crowd gathering in the narrow lane. Our response team received a call and attended to the situation. He was taken away from the spot to a safe distance, allowed to leave, and advised not to engage in social media stunts that could pose public safety concerns," said Akshay M Hakay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division), Bengaluru.

Church Street, which is in the heart of Bengaluru, is a bustling hotspot and attracts people of all hues.

In February, the Cubbon Park Police had halted British musician Ed Sheeran's live street performance on the same street, saying the popular singer-songwriter had not taken permission for it. The gig was stopped when the Grammy winner was performing his chartbuster 'Shape of You'.