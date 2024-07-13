Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan's Film Earns Rs 26 Crore

Kamal Haasan in a still from Indian 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 hit the screens on Friday and it garnered around Rs 26 crore net at the India box office on its first day for all languages, reported Sacnilk. The Sacnilk report stated that the Tamil version of the film contributed the most to the box office collections. It earned over Rs 17 crore, while the Hindi and Telugu versions garnered Rs 1.1 crore and Rs 7.9 crore, respectively. Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, directed by Shankar. In the film, Kamal Haasan revives the role of Senapathy. The film clashed with Sudha Kongara's Sarfira at the box office. Sarfira, a remake of Sudha Kongara's National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, features Akshay Kumar along with Radikka Madan, Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 also features Siddharth, S J Suryah, Bobby Simha, Gulshan Grover and late Nedumudi Venu. The film released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Speaking about his film Indian 2 on the film's release day, veteran actor Kamal Haasan told NDTV's Sam Daniel, "We have made up for everything we lacked in the first part and more. Whether it's the budget, the technicians, the technicality, or the gadgets." When asked about his transformation in the film, Kamal Haasan described it as "gratifying" and added, "By now, I'm used to it. The only thing is the result if it's gratifying, all the pain is worth it," he said.