Indian 2: CBFC Orders Blur Of Body Exposure, Replacement Of 7 Words in Kamal Haasan's Film

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Indian 2 has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), allowing it to be accessible to all age groups. To secure this certification, the filmmakers had to implement several changes, including replacing seven Tamil and English expletives. Additionally, the CBFC mandated five other modifications: increasing the size of static smoking disclaimers and ensuring the text is in bold black on a white background, removing the label "Bribe market," blurring the body exposure in a particular scene and replacing words like "Indian," "Dirty Indian," and "F**k" in certain scenes. The makers were also required to provide an NOC for using copyrighted content, which they have already done.

After implementing all the required changes, the film is scheduled for release on July 12 in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages across India.

As a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, Indian 2 is directed by Shankar and stands as one of his most significant projects. The film's budget is substantial, with Kamal Haasan reportedly demanding a remuneration of Rs 150 crore.

The star cast includes Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Jason Lambert, Gulshan Grover and Bobby Simha in prominent roles.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Deepika Padukone. In the film, the actor plays the role of Supreme Yaskin, the proclaimed God of the Complex.

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.