Kamal Haasan On His Bond With Rajinikanth: 'We Never Make Snide Remarks About Each Other'

Kamal Haasan, who is gearing up for his big release Indian 2, recently talked about on the possibility of a reunion with Rajinikanth on-screen in an interview with The Indian Express. When asked if the two stalwarts will share screen space or make cameo appearances in each other's films in near future, Kamal Haasan said, "It's not a new combination. We have done many films together. Then we decided not to work together. We are not like two competitors. We had the same mentor. Unlike any other place, the competition is there, openly. But there's no envy and it's two different paths,". The Hey Ram actor continued, "We also never make snide remarks about each other. We made this call when we were in our 20s; it's not that we became older and wiser now."

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth acted together in nearly 16 films including Apoorva Raagangal, Aval Appadithan, 16 Vayathinile, Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, Thillu Mullu and Ninaithale Inikkum. They were last seen in the Hindi film Geraftaar (1985), in which they featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan. After this, they haven't worked together till date. However, they share a cordial relationship and they often attend each other's events to show solidarity.

Last year, the production house Lyca Productions shared a few images of the two actors on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account. In the pictures, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth can be seen sharing a good laugh. They can be seen hugging each other. The production house captioned the post, "The 2 unparalleled LEGENDS of Indian Cinema 'Ulaganayagan' @ikamalhaasan and 'Superstar' @rajinikanth sharing a lighter moment while shooting for their respective films Indian-2 & Thalaivar170 in the same studio after 21 years! And we@LycaProductions are super happy & proud to be producing both the films!" Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were shooting for their respective films Indian 2 and Thalaivar170 at the same studio after 21 years. Take a look:

Indian 2 is the remake of the 1996 film Indian. Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar reunited for the film. Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies Indian 2 will be released on July 12, 2024, worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.