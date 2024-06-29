Nagarjuna 'Can't Wait' To See Kamal Haasan In Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: 'Did Not Get Enough Of Him'

Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD.(courtesy: YouTube)

Veteran actor Nagarjuna is the latest celebrity to join the Kalki 2898 AD fan club. In a post on X (earlier known as Twitter), the actor listed the things he liked about the Nag Ashwin-directed film and wrote, "Congratulations to the team of Super duper Kalki 2898 AD. Naagi you took us to another time and another place, entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly. Amit Ji, the original mass hero... Sir, you are on fire." About Kamal Haasan's role in the film, Nagarjuna wrote, "Can't wait to see Kamalji in the sequel... Did not get enough of him."

Giving a shout out to Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Nagarjuna wrote, "Prabhas you did it all over again. Deepika ji you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother! And the rest of the team. Ashwini Dutt Garu, dear Sweety and Swapna, God bless you! Indian cinema has done it again."

Congratulations to the team of Super duper #Kalki2898AD!!

Naagi you took us to another time and another place . entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!!

Amith Ji, the original mass hero... Sir, you are on fire can't wait to see Kamalji in the... — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 29, 2024

The impressive star cast of Kalki 2898 AD also includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone along with film legend Amitabh Bachchan. Disha Patani is also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on Thursday.

Nagarjuna's film credits don't need an introduction but for those who require one, he has starred in movies like Ninne Pelladata, Annamayya, Geetanjali, Aakhari Poratam, Vicky Daada, Siva, Neti Siddhartha, Chaitanya, Nirnayam, Antham, Killer, Khuda Gawah, Rakshana, Hello Brother, Govinda Govinda, Criminal, Ratchagan, Azad, Sivamani, Mass and Super, to name a few. He also starred in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo appearance). He will next be seen in Kubera.