Manisha Koirala To Indian Co-Star Kamal Haasan: 'You Never Cease To Amaze Me.' Actor Responds

Manisha Koirala shared this image. (courtesy: ManishaKoirala)

Manisha Koirala, who shared screen space with Kamal Haasan in the 1996 film Indian, recently met him and shared a picture with him on her Instagram feed. In the picture, Manisha Koirala can be seen wearing a white salwar suit while Kamal Haasan rocks an all-black look. Manisha Koirala wrote an appreciation post for the film veteran and recalled how Kamal Haasan's "unique and deep" conversations broadened her horizon of knowledge. Manisha began her note with these words, "One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with..books and films and now fashion is his world !! He recommended amazing books which stretches one's mind & soul..his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago..his cinematic understanding is unparalleled.. "

Manisha added in her post, "I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours..thank you @ikamalhaasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!!" Take a look at the post here:

Re-sharing the post on his feed, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Trying to race with my clock to promote Indian 2. Thank you. I have always remembered you as kind and appreciative . Let's catch up when either one of us visit our respective cities."

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan captivated the audience's fancy with his intriguing look in Kalki 2898 AD. He has been receiving praise for his performance as well. Manisha Koirala watched the film with her friends and family and shared a post on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "Loved the film." She added #Moviedayout in her post. Take a look:

Manisha Koirala also shared a collage featuring a still from the film Indian and the recent photo with Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Indian 2. The trailer of the film released last week. Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar for the sequel.