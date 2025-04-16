Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2; Rider Registrations To Open Soon

ISRL is the world's first franchise-based Supercross league and it kicks off preparations for season two with rider registrations opening from April 24, 2025. Interested riders can register now to be part of the auction, where teams will build their squad for the 2025 season. ISRL says that registration does not guarantee participation. It is barely the first step in joining the official rider pool for team selection during the auction process. The inaugural season of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) was a success, with a physical attendance of over 30,000 people and viewership of more than 11.5 million in three days of broadcast, going on to create a new record for a supercross event, that too in a country where supercross is not really big.

The first season saw of the world's best supercross and motocross talents participating in ISRL, with Team Big Rock Moto Park, led by rally-raid veteran CS Santosh won the event. Season one featured some of the biggest names in global motocross, including Jordi Tixier (World Champion MX2, 2014), Matt Moss (9-time Australian MX & SX Champion), Thomas Ramette, Hugo Manzato, and many more. Like last year, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan will continue as the brand ambassador for ISRL season two.

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder, Indian Supercross Racing League, said, "ISRL Season 1 was just the beginning. With the kind of global traction and home-grown talent we witnessed, we're entering Season 2 with renewed energy and confidence. Salman Khan coming on board as brand ambassador adds to the momentum, bringing his unmatched charisma to the world of Supercross. Our goal is to build a global mega-platform that gives Indian motorsport its rightful place on the world stage. We're thrilled to welcome back many of our international riders and see an even bigger talent pool lining up. This is going to be one wild ride."

The rider registration process begins for four competitive categories