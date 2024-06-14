Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 Date Announced, Auction In October

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) season 2 is slated to kick off in January 2025 and run until March 2025, the organisers announced on Friday.

Considered the fastest-growing, franchise-based motorsports league in the world, rider registration for the upcoming season will be commencing by the end of June 2024. The rider auction for season 2 is scheduled for October 2024. Season 2 of the CEAT ISRL is aiming for an increased number of races and new stadiums nationwide.

Veer Patel, co-founder and director of the Indian Supercross Racing League. "After the phenomenal success of our inaugural season, the anticipation for the upcoming season is palpable. We have received overwhelming interest from riders across the globe, reflecting the growing popularity and prestige of the CEAT ISRL."

Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO, CEAT said “The excitement and enthusiasm generated in Season 1 were truly remarkable, creating a unique niche audience in India that never existed before. We eagerly look forward to an even bigger and more exciting Season 2.”

