Kamal Haasan To NDTV On His Transformation In Indian 2: 'Pain For My Role Is Gratifying'

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kamal Haasan's film Indian 2 was released on Friday. In an interview with NDTV, the actor opened up about his transformation in the film and also shed light on reuniting with director Shankar. The veteran actor talked about why his film remains relevant even after 28 years and pointed out that corruption still continues to be a major issue. He said, "Thanks to all the corruption that still exists. And they asked me a pertinent question. How is this corruption still intact? We are all responsible that is why that's still intact."

ICYMI: Kamal Haasan's makeup took hours to apply preventing him from eating properly during that period. When asked about his transformation in the film, Kamal Haasan said, "By now, I'm used to it. The only thing is the result if it's gratifying, all the pain is worth it."

The actor added, "We have made up for everything we lacked in the first part and more. Whether it's the budget, the technicians, the technicality, or the gadgets."

Kamal Haasan also hinted at the possibility of a third installment of the film and said that the viewers can expect it "after the release of Indian 2 and the success of the film".

As a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, Indian 2 is directed by Shankar and stands as one of his most significant projects. The film's budget is substantial, with Kamal Haasan reportedly demanding a remuneration of ₹ 150 crore.

The star cast includes Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Jason Lambert, Gulshan Grover and Bobby Simha in prominent roles.