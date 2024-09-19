In Pics: Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Pose Holding Hands At Airport

Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made their first public appearance together after their hush-hush wedding earlier this week. The couple were pictured at the airport. Aditi wore a pink salwar suit while Siddharth was dressed in blue. The couple were pictured holding hands. They posed for the shutterbugs. The paparazzi congratulated them at the airport. A paparazzo can be heard saying, "Mithai nehi laye hamare liye (Haven't you brought sweets for us)?" Aditi replies, "Kal (Tomorrow I will bring)." Take a look at the pictures here:

The couple announced their wedding on Monday. Aditi and Siddharth kept their wedding outfits simple and elegant. Aditi wore a golden saree in a traditional South-Indian way. She wore flowers in her hair. Siddharth complemented her in a white dhoti-kurta set. Take a look at their first wedding pictures:

Aditi shared a bunch of gray scale pictures with Siddharth. The couple can be seen greeting the camera adorably. In another bunch of photos, Aditi can be seen walking down the aisle while Siddharth flashes a big smile. The album also features beautiful solo pictures of the bride and the groom. Aditi also shared a picture in which Siddharth can be seen looking at her wistfully. The caption remained same for all the albums. It read, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars..." To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up...To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu." Take a look:

Aditi and Siddharth officially announced their engagement in March this year with a heartfelt Instagram post. Aditi shared the news with the caption, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," while Siddharth simply wrote, "She said yes."