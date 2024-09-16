Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Relationship Timeline: Dating, Secret Engagement And Now Married

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are now married. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram with a series of heartwarming photos from their intimate ceremony. The rituals were performed at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. In the snaps, Aditi and Siddharth look stunning in their traditional attire. Aditi opted for an elegant saree, while Siddharth donned a crisp all-white ensemble. The duo can be seen beaming with joy, sharing the special moment surrounded by loved ones. The caption read, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

On this special day, let us take a trip down memory lane and take a quick view at Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship timeline:

1. First Meeting

Well, it all began during the shoot of Maha Samudram. Aditi Rao Hydari shared that Siddharth walked in and said, "Hello, beautiful girl.” In an interview with Vogue, the actress said, "Usually, when someone says something like this, it does not work. But he was being genuine. By the end of the day, he had me and pretty much everyone on the set in splits. He also ensured that my team and I had ghee idlis whipped up by his cook every day for the rest of the shoot."

2. Relationship Rumours

Rumours about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's relationship began circulating in 2022 after Aditi posted a birthday wish for Siddharth. The couple remained tight-lipped about their romantic involvement, neither confirming nor denying the speculations, until their engagement in March this year.

3. Engagement

The lovebirds announced their engagement by sharing Instagram posts. They dropped a selfie, in which the duo can be seen flaunting their engagement rings. In her caption, Aditi wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.". On the other hand, Siddharth's caption read, "She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D."

4. Proposal

Last month, Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about how Siddharth proposed to her at the school, which was started by her grandmother. "I was closest to my nani, who passed away a few years ago. She started a school in Hyderabad. One day, Siddarth asked me if he could see it, knowing full well how close I had been to her,” Aditi told Vogue.

“He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?' He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me'. And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favourite childhood place, one with my grandmother's blessings,” the actress added.

5. Wedding Venue

During the same discussion, Aditi Rao Hydari was asked about the wedding plans. She only disclosed one detail and it was about the venue. Aditi said, “The wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family."

We wish a happily ever after to Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari.



