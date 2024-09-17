Siddharth Reveals What Aditi Rao Hydari Does First In The Morning: "It's Without My Consent And Against My Wishes"

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth treated fans to a pleasant surprise as they announced their wedding with a set of pictures straight out of a fairy tale on Monday. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. Before getting married, Siddharth and Aditi gave a fun interview to Vogue, for which they shot a special wedding photoshoot. The video begins with Aditi asking, "If left unattended, Sid will..." to which Siddharth instantly replies, "wither and die." When asked about the first thing Aditi Rao Hydari does in the morning, Siddharth said, "She wakes me up without my consent and against my wishes." Siddharth added, "I wake up reluctantly and in tears that my day has begun. Now, the one person in the world who relishes this moment, almost like taking candy from a baby, is this person (Aditi)." Take a look at the video here:

Aditi and Siddharth kept their wedding outfits simple and elegant. Aditi wore a golden saree in a traditional South-Indian way. She wore flowers in her hair. Siddharth complemented her in a white dhoti-kurta set. Take a look at their first wedding pictures:

Aditi shared a bunch of gray scale pictures with Siddharth. The couple can be seen greeting the camera adorably. In another bunch of photos, Aditi can be seen walking down the aisle while Siddharth flashes a big smile. The album also features beautiful solo pictures of the bride and the groom. Aditi also shared a picture in which Siddharth can be seen looking at her wistfully. The caption remained same for all the albums. It read, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars..." To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...to laughter, to never growing up...To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu." Take a look:

Aditi and Siddharth officially announced their engagement in March this year with a heartfelt Instagram post. Aditi shared the news with the caption, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.," while Siddharth simply wrote, "She said yes."