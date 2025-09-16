"This One's For You, Elon Musk": INOX Group's Siddharth Jain Buys Tesla

Siddharth Jain, Executive Director of the INOX Group, on Monday took delivery of what he described as "India Inc's first Tesla." Mr Jain shared the news X, posting an image of his Tesla Model Y finished in stealth grey.

"This one's for you, Elon Musk," he wrote, paying tribute to the Tesla CEO.

"I am beyond thrilled to receive India Inc's 1st Tesla! I have been waiting for this precious moment ever since I visited the Tesla Fremont factory in 2017! Dreams do come true!" Mr Jain added.

The US electric carmaker officially entered the Indian market in mid-July, opening its first showroom at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, followed weeks later by another outlet at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Tesla India's official X account announced on September 4 that deliveries would begin "soon" in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram.

Tesla's Model Y, imported into India from the company's Shanghai Gigafactory, comes at a starting price of Rs 61.07 lakh in Mumbai and Rs 66.76 lakh in Gurugram. The price is nearly double that of the same model in the United States, owing to India's steep import duty of 110 per cent on fully built vehicles priced above $40,000 (Rs 33.4 lakh).

Bloomberg has reported that Tesla has received around 600 orders since July and expects to ship 350-500 vehicles to India this year.

Earlier this month, Tesla made a ceremonial handover of a Model Y to Maharashtra State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik at its Mumbai Experience Centre.

The company is aiming at a limited segment of India's auto market, with EVs contributing 4 per cent of overall volumes. For now, Tesla continues to ship vehicles from overseas and has ruled out near-term local manufacturing, according to HD Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industry.