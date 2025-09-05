"Towards Green Mobility": Maharashtra Minister Gets India's 1st Tesla Model Y

Over a month after Elon Musk's Tesla launched its first showroom in India and unveiled the Model Y, the company has delivered its first vehicle in the country to Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. The vehicle was handed over at the Tesla Experience Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, inaugurated on July 15.

Mr Sarnaik shared his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), posting photos of himself next to the white Model Y, writing, “A new milestone towards green mobility – proud to welcome Tesla home!”

A new milestone towards green mobility - proud to welcome Tesla home!



pic.twitter.com/W5Md2fSmqe — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) September 5, 2025

Earlier, news agency ANI released a video showing Mr Sarnaik receiving the vehicle.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Delivery of the first Tesla (Model Y) car from 'Tesla Experience Centre' at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, being made to the State's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.



'Tesla Experience Center', the first in India, was inaugurated on July 15 this… pic.twitter.com/UyhUBCYygG — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

“I am very happy to have received the first Tesla in India. It is a matter of pride for me. I did not get this car at any discount; I bought it by paying the full amount. I plan to use this Tesla to drop my grandson off at school so that more people see it, learn about electric vehicles, and are encouraged to adopt them,” Mr Sarnaik said.

The Tesla Model Y delivery comes as the company navigates a cautious entry into the Indian market. So far, Tesla has received 600 bookings, slightly below expectations, Bloomberg reported. Mr Musk's EV company plans to ship between 350 and 500 cars to India this year, with the first batch arriving from Shanghai in early September.

The Tesla Model Y is offered in two India-specific variants. These include the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) with a 60kWh battery and the Long Range RWD with a 75kWh battery. The standard RWD claims a range of 500 km and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, while the Long Range RWD extends the range to 622 km with a 5.6-second sprint.

Both variants reach a top speed of 201 kmph, feature 19-inch crossflow alloys and support Supercharging, providing up to 267 km of range in just 15 minutes.

Ex-showroom prices start at Rs 59.89 lakh for the RWD and Rs 67.89 lakh for the Long Range RWD, with Tesla's Full Self-Driving package available for an additional Rs 6 lakh. Buyers can choose from six exterior colours. Stealth Grey is the standard option with black or white interiors in a five-seat layout, featuring heated seats in both rows and ventilation for the front row.