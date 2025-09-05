Watch: First Tesla Model Y Delivered To A Customer In Mumbai. Owner Is...

More than a month after Tesla opened its first showroom in India and launched the Model Y, the Elon Musk-owned EV maker has delivered the first car in the country.

A video, shared by news agency ANI, shows Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik taking delivery of his white-coloured Model Y at the 'Tesla Experience Centre' at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, which was inaugurated on July 15.

It is not clear yet whether the car is a regular model or Long Range. Prices start at Rs 59.89 lakh for the RWD and Rs 67.89 lakh for the Long Range RWD, ex-showroom.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Delivery of the first Tesla (Model Y) car from 'Tesla Experience Centre' at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, being made to the State's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

'Tesla Experience Center', the first in India, was inaugurated on July 15 this...





So far, Tesla has received 600 bookings, a number that has fallen short of the company's own expectations, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Tesla reportedly plans to ship between 350 and 500 cars to India this year, of which the first batch will arrive from Shanghai in early September.

India's EV market is small, making up about 5 per cent of total cars sold in April to July this year. But growth in the segment has been rapid: EV car sales in India rose 93% to 15,500 units during that period.

All About Tesla Model Y

The Model Y is offered in two India-specific variants - the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) with a 60kWh battery and the Long Range RWD with a 75kWh battery.

The standard RWD delivers a claimed 500km range and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, while the Long Range RWD extends range to 622km with a 5.6-second sprint. Both have a top speed of 201 kmph, feature 19-inch crossflow alloys, and support Supercharging, adding up to 267km of range in 15 minutes.

Pricing And Features

Prices start at Rs 59.89 lakh for the RWD and Rs 67.89 lakh for the Long Range RWD, ex-showroom.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving package is available at an extra Rs 6 lakh.

Six colours are offered, with Stealth Grey as the standard choice. Interiors come in black or white, in a five-seat layout, with heated seats in both rows and ventilation in the first row.

Booking Info

Customers can book the Tesla Model Y via its official India portal or at the Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram showrooms.

Currently, deliveries and registrations are available only in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, with handovers for the Model Y expected in the third quarter of 2025.

