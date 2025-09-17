What Elon Musk Said To INOX's Siddharth Jain On Purchase Of 1st Tesla

Billionaire Elon Musk has congratulated Siddharth Jain, Executive Director of the INOX Group, following his recent purchase of a Tesla.

"Congrats!" wrote Mr Musk on the social media platform X.

Mr Jain on Monday took delivery of what he called "India Inc's first Tesla." Sharing the news, he posted a photo of his Tesla Model Y in stealth grey and dedicated it to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, saying, "This one's for you, Elon Musk."

Mr Jain said that this has been a long-awaited moment for him ever since he visited Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, 2017.

"I have been waiting for this precious moment ever since I visited the Tesla Fremont factory in 2017! Dreams do come true!" he wrote.

Tesla India Launch

The US electric car company officially launched in India in mid-July. The first showroom was opened at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. A few weeks later, it opened another showroom at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Tesla India's official account on X announced on September 4 that car deliveries would start soon in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Gurugram.

Deliveries for Model Y starting soon. pic.twitter.com/4PWCbT2JMx — Tesla India (@Tesla_India) September 4, 2025

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y is a fully electric compact SUV. It can seat up to 7 people with an optional third row. Like other Teslas, it has fast acceleration, smooth handling, and can go long distances on a single charge.

It comes with autopilot features, a large touchscreen for controls, and advanced safety systems.

Tesla Model Y Price

In Mumbai, the Tesla Model Y costs Rs 61.07 lakh, whereas in Gurugram, it costs Rs 66.76 lakh. Because India charges a 110 percent import tax on cars costing over $40,000 (about ₹33.4 lakh), a Tesla in India costs more than twice as much as the same model in the US.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Tesla has received over 600 orders since July and expects to ship 350 to 500 cars to India this year.