Onam 2024: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan's Festive Greetings

Happy Onam, everyone. The festival is here, and the entire nation is buzzing with excitement. Onam, a grand harvest festival, is a time for reunions, celebrations and gratitude. South stars are spreading joy and warmth through their heartfelt wishes. From Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, let us see how these actors are marking this special day:.

1. Mohanlal

The actor posted a picture of himself on X (formerly Twitter), standing beside a traditional Netipattam, a ornament typically worn by elephants during temple festivals, attached to his door. He was dressed in a maroon kurta and traditional mundu (dhoti). His caption read, "My heartfelt Trivandrum wishes to all the Malayalis. #HappyOnam."

2. Mammootty

Superstar Mammootty also shared a snap of himself on X with the caption, "My heartiest Trivanasham to all the Malayalis."

3. Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran joined the Onam festivities by posting a picture with his family. The actor, dressed in traditional mundu and a white shirt, stood beside his mother and brother. "Love and prosperity Thiruvonam wishes to all!” Prithviraj's caption read.

4. Dulquer Salmaan

The star posted a picture on Instagram to wish his fans. Sitting regally on a chair, he wore a crisp white Indian attire. “Happy and prosperous Onam wishes to all! Wishing everyone a very happy Onam!” read the text attached to the post.

5. Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan dropped a carousel of pictures to mark the festival. The actress looked absolutely breathtaking in a red saree. “Happy Onam to you all,” her caption read.

6. Kamal Hassan

The legendary actor extended his warm wishes by sharing a note on X. It read, “May the loving energy and vibrant colours of this year's Onam bring you all endless joy! Best wishes from my heart #onam.”

7. Anupama Parmeshwaran

In the images shared by Anupama Parmeshwaran on Instagram, she can be seen wearing a traditional Kasavu saree. The side note read, “Omanapenne… It's Onam penne,” which translates to “Onam girl... It's Onam girl.”

8. Tovino Thomas

Actor-producer Tovino Thomas wrote “Happy Onam,” crouching next to a cardboard cut out of Mahabali, the legendary king who is central to the Onam festival.

9. Rishab Shetty

Kantara star Rishab Shetty posted a snap with his wife Pragathi Shetty on social media. Rishab's caption read, "Wishing you all a vibrant and joyous Onam! May this festive season bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your loved ones.."

Onam also marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar year – Kolla Varsham.