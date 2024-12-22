To Wife Amal Sufiya, A Wedding Anniversary Wish From Dulquer Salmaan

Happy anniversary to Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya! The couple is celebrating 13 years of togetherness today (December 22). To mark this special occasion, Dulquer shared an adorable multi-picture post on Instagram, featuring himself and his wife dressed in traditional attire.
In his wish, Dulquer wrote, “From trying to get used to calling each other husband and wife, to now being known as Maryam's papa and mamma we've come a long way. Life is quite akin to the roads I like to drive on. Twists and turns and ups and downs. Sometimes speed breakers and potholes. But at the best times silky smooth with the greatest of views. Through it all, as long as I have your hand to hold I believe that we can reach anywhere. And in style. Here's to us being Mr & Mrs for life. Happy 13th Am! I love you long time."
Reacting to the post, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy anniversary".
Aditi Rao Hydari also dropped red heart and evil eye emojis in the comments section.
Earlier, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Dulquer Salmaan revealed how he met his wife for the first time.
“After I returned from the US where I was finishing my studies, my folks were keen on getting me married. My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine. Now, it so happened that on most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show,” he said.
Dulquer added, “Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her. I informed my parents about this girl. Both the families met and connected immediately. So, I can say it is a love-cum-arranged marriage.”
Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya got married in Chennai in 2011. The couple became parents to their baby girl Maryam in May 2017.
In terms of work, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Venky Atluri's Lucky Baskhar. Next, he will be a part of the Telugu film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. He also has Guns & Gulaabs Season 2 lined up.