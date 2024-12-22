To Wife Amal Sufiya, A Wedding Anniversary Wish From Dulquer Salmaan

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Earlier, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Dulquer Salmaan revealed how he met his wife for the first time.

“After I returned from the US where I was finishing my studies, my folks were keen on getting me married. My friends and family suggested the name of one of my schoolmates who was five years my junior. My friends started matching her bio-data with mine. Now, it so happened that on most of my outings, I would notice the same girl there as well. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show,” he said.

Dulquer added, “Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her. I informed my parents about this girl. Both the families met and connected immediately. So, I can say it is a love-cum-arranged marriage.”

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya got married in Chennai in 2011. The couple became parents to their baby girl Maryam in May 2017.

In terms of work, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Venky Atluri's Lucky Baskhar. Next, he will be a part of the Telugu film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. He also has Guns & Gulaabs Season 2 lined up.