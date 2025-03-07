<i>L2: Empuraan</i> - Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a UA certificate to director Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly anticipated political thriller L2: Empuraan, which stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role.

Empuraan serves as the sequel to Lucifer, which became a massive hit. Apart from directing the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran also reprises his role as Zayed Masood, a mercenary commando who leads the hit squad of the notorious Kureshi-Ab'ram criminal syndicate, central to the Lucifer storyline.

In an earlier released video clip, Prithviraj recalled the complex world introduced in Lucifer and teased that the sequel would delve even deeper into that complexity. He mentioned that the number of characters and locations would expand, but the film would maintain a cohesive narrative. He expressed hope that the audience would experience the same feeling when watching the film.

Reflecting on the conclusion of the first film, Prithviraj pointed out that audiences were left with the impression that no force could challenge the Khureshi-Ab'ram underworld empire. He questioned whether that belief was true or a false assumption.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran, L2: Empuraan features a screenplay by Murali Gopy, with music composed by Deepak Dev. The film's cinematography is handled by Sujith Vaassudev, and Akhilesh Mohan has done the editing.

The first part of the Lucifer franchise, released in 2019, marked Prithviraj's directorial debut and became a massive success, grossing over Rs 200 crore and earning the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time.

L2: Empuraan is all set to hit theatres on March 27.