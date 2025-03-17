<i>L2: Empuraan</i>: Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film To Release On...

One of the most awaited Mollywood dramas L2E: Empuraan has finally got a release date. Superstar Mohanlal starrer is set for a grand worldwide release on March 27, 2025.

Sharing the exciting announcement, Mohanlal penned on social media, "The first day, first show of #L2E #Empuraan will start at 6:00 AM IST on the 27th of March 2025. Shows across the world will start at the corresponding time in respective time zones. Stay tuned for further details!"

Made under the direction of Prithviraj Sukumaran, the project has been written by Murali Gopy.

The sequel to the 2019 drama Lucifer has been produced by Subaskaran, Antony Perumbavoor, and Gokulam Gopalan under the banners of Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies.

The primary cast of L2E: Empuraan has Mohanlal reprising his role as Khureshi-Ab'raam aka Stephen Nedumpally, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and Game of Thrones fame Jerome Flynn.

Additionally, Abhimanyu Singh, Andrea Tivadar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Fazil, Sachin Khedekar, Nyla Usha, Giju John, Nandhu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Manikuttan, Aneesh G. Menon, Sshivada, Alexx O'Nell, Eriq Ebouaney, Mikhail Novikov, and Karthikeya Dev are a part of the secondary cast.

Shedding light on his character, Prithviraj revealed, “I am Prithviraj. Zayed Masood from the Lucifer franchise. In the first installment of this franchise, Lucifer, we witnessed an infamous nexus that controls the global gold and diamond trade. The nexus was Kureshi-Abr'am and its hit force was led by a mercenary commando. That's how you were introduced to Zayed Masood. And that was the only side of Zayed Masood you saw in that film.”

The ambitious project has been shot at multiple locations including Shimla, Leh, the United Kingdom, the United States, Chennai, Gujarat, Hyderabad, the United Arab Emirates, Mumbai, and Kerala.

The technical crew of the drama features cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, editor Akhilesh Mohan, art director Mohandas, stunt director Stunt Silva, and creative director Nirmal Sahadev. Deepak Dev has also returned as the composer for the second installment in the popular franchise.

L2E: Empuraan is set for a multilingual release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)