<i>L2: Empuraan</i> Trailer - Mohanlal's Signature Swag Steals The Show

The trailer of Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan has finally been unveiled, and it is nothing short of a spectacle. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the sequel to the 2019 action-thriller Lucifer.

L2: Empuraan also features Sachin Khedekar, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Manju Warrier in key roles.

The trailer opens to Sachin Khedekar's PK Ramdas giving a hard-hitting speech.

He says, “My children are not necessarily my successors. Those who walk my path, they are more to me than my children.”

Jathin Ramdas, played by Tovino Thomas is now leading a political party but a persistent sabotage is at play.

In one segment, Manju Warrier's character Priyadarshini Ramdas takes the stage to share that blood relations can never be of greater value than a human life. Multiple subplots dominate the trailer but amid the chaos arrives Mohanlal with his swag.

Mohanlal essays the role of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi Ab'raam in the film.

While some political leaders are hesitant about the mysterious Stephen Nedumpally, it is established that only he can save Kerala. Prithviraj Sukumaran as Zayed Masood also makes an appearance in a few frames.

At one point the narrator says, “When the son of God himself succumbs to sin, the devil has to arrive to set things right.”

This statement cleverly challenges the notion of good and evil. Soon after Mohanlal says with conviction, “We have to end this war."

L2: Empuraan's trailer is infused with heavy action sequences involving extremist groups targeting Khuresh Ab'raam and drug cartels. Gun fights, explosions, and combat scenes are also found aplenty in the video.

The almost 4-minute-long trailer ends with Indrajith Sukumaran's Govardhan asking Stephen Nedumpally's real identity. To this, Mohanlal's one-word reply is “Lucifer."

L2: Empuraan is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and Subaskaran under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas, Sree Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions. Game of Thrones fame Jerome Flynn is also a part of the cast.

L2: Empuraan's theatrical premiere is on March 27, 2025. The film will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.