Blockbuster Pics Alert: Tovino Thomas Poses With MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma And Irfan Pathan

Tovino Thomas had a wonderful weekend at entrepreneur Hitesh Sanghvi's wedding. On Saturday, the Malayalam star dropped a set of photos on Instagram.

In the first frame, Tovino and his wife, Lidiya, strike a pose with former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Up next, the duo is all smiles with the current skipper, Rohit Sharma.

The final slide features a power-packed trio — Tovino, Rohit and Irfan Pathan. Now that is what you call a legendary guest list.

In his caption, Tovino Thomas dropped two red hearts.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas will be soon seen in Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan, headlined by Mohanlal. The teaser, which dropped in January, promises a wilder, bloodier ride than anything Malayalam cinema has seen before.

The video kicks off in the war-torn Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, instantly pulling viewers into an intense setting. Then comes a throwback to Lucifer, where PK Ramdas (Sachin Khedekar) advises Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier): "If one day you feel everything is falling apart and I'm not around, the only person you can turn to is Stephen."

Cut to Stephen's iconic black Ambassador car, now covered in dust, hinting at his long disappearance. But don't worry – he is back and more powerful than ever. "He leads the most powerful mercenary group in Asia," a voice reveals.

As the teaser builds up, a mysterious Eye of Providence symbol flashes on the screen, before Mohanlal makes his epic return as Khureshi Ab'raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally.

L2: Empuraan also features Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar and Baiju Santhosh in important roles. The movie will hit the cinema screens on March 27.