Tovino Thomas To NDTV: "Hema Commission Called Me To Understand The Situation In The Malayalam Movies"

The release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which investigated the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, has caused a major stir in Kerala. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Tovino spoke about the report and said, "I also spoke to Hema Commission, they had called me also to understand the situation in the movies I have worked. Now the report has come out and it's 255 pages I think. It's not in common man's language, so not everyone could read it and understand it. Even I couldn't grasp it completely. but if someone has done something wrong they should get the deserved punishment."

ICYDK: The report strongly highlights the severe discrimination and exploitation that female actors encounter within the industry. From the prevalence of the casting couch and the lack of basic amenities on film sets to wage disparities and ostracism for refusing to comply with the demands of abusers, the report has laid bare the industry's darker side. This three-member committee, led by former Kerala High Court judge K Hema, with veteran actor T Sarada and retired IAS officer KB Valsalakumari as members, was formed by the Kerala government in July 2017.

Last week, the Kerala High Court allowed the release of the report, with the condition that names and sensitive information be redacted to protect the identities of those involved. Despite some attempts to delay its release, the 295-page report was made public on Monday. However, 63 pages of the initial 295-page report have been redacted before its release under the RTI Act. It details the extent of the control exerted by the so-called "mafia," which reportedly silences anyone who dares to raise a complaint, subjecting them to severe repercussions.

In addition to exploring the experiences of actors and technicians, the panel also investigated the plight of junior artistes, who are classified as unorganised workers since they are not recognised as either artistes or technicians. As a result, they are not members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) or the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

The report also reveals the pervasive presence of the casting couch in the industry, with those in small roles or newcomers being the most vulnerable. The report stated that the women actors often face pressure to compromise their dignity in exchange for roles, and some even feel the need to bring family members to sets for protection against exploitation. The report describes incidents of women's doors being knocked on at night, with "visitors" becoming violent when denied entry.

Even basic amenities like quality food at shooting locations are reportedly withheld unless women make compromises. The report also notes that women producers are not immune to these challenges and face discrimination from the male-dominated lobby.

The report's release has also sparked controversy, with actress Ranjini challenging a recent Kerala High Court order that permitted its publication. Ranjini has raised concerns about potential violations of her privacy, arguing that the task of redacting sensitive information was left solely to an Information Officer's discretion. According to Times Of India, the actress was quoted as saying, "I had given a statement to the commission. So I have the right to get a copy of the report. I am not against the publication of the report. I am also demanding to publish it. But I want to know what is going to be published. The women's commission should have asked for details of the report as it has information on real-life experiences of many people."

