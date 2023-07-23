Kanguva Teaser: Suriya's Intimidating Warrior Look Is An Absolute Show Stealer

Still from a video on YouTube. (Courtesy: SaregamaTamil)

Suriya fans have reason to rejoice. On his 48th birthday, the much-awaited video glimpse of the superstar's magnum opus Kanguvawas released, and it is everything fans hoped for. There is ample drama, thrill and intrigue with elements of nature playing important characters in the action-packed teaser of the fantasy film. Visuals of blood spilling, heads rolling and warriors dressed to kill take over the screen. However, Suriya's entry as Kanguva is a show-stealer. The introductory lines for Suriya in Tamil translates to: “As the waves of the island shore sketch and etch his face. As the drums of Perumaachi reverberate and echo his name. There is one and only one… warrior that war yearns for… born from the womb of fire… the pride of our isle Perumaachi… Kanguva.” Within less than 24 hours of its release, the teaser clocked over 5.4 million views.

Directed by Siva, the film features Disha Patani opposite Suriya .

Watch the full video here:

Packed with amazing music by Devi Sri Prasad, and rich visuals from cinematographer Vetri Palanisany, Kanguva will be released in 10 languages in 3D format next year. Studio Green and UV Creations have co-produced Kanguva. Notably, a part of the story is set more than 1500 years ago, while the remaining is set in present times. Siva and Suriya are collaborating for the first time for Kanguva.

Earlier this year in April, Suriya unveiled the title look of the film with a video poster. The actor wrote, "Sheer joy working with Siva and Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #Kanguva."

Suriya was last seen in Vikram. He also had a special appearance in R. Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Last year, Suriya received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Soorarai Pottru at the 68th National Film Awards ceremony. Soorarai Pottru was directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad. The film was jointly produced by Suriya and his wife, actress Jyotika. ​