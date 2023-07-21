Weekend Binge: 5 Films To Celebrate The Best Of Suriya's Birthday Week

Suriya in a still from Jai Bhim. (courtesy: YouTube)

Suriya is a name that needs no introduction. Over the years, he has proved himself to be one of Tamil cinema's finest actors. His exceptional acting skills, versatile performances, and charming on-screen presence has earned him millions of fans. Over the years, he has delivered numerous blockbuster movies and created an incredible body of work. From comedy to action thrillers, Suriya has dabbled in a range of genres and tasted success. The star celebrates his 48th birthday on July 23, and what better way to mark the occasion than watch some of his best works? To make the job easier for you, we have curated a list of Suriya's best performances.

1. Soorarai Pottru – Prime Video

This 2020 film won Suriya a National Award for Best Actor. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is inspired by the life of Captain G. R. Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan airlines. Soorarai Pottru received rave reviews from critics and fans alike and is being remade in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles.

2. Jai Bhim – Prime Video

One of Suirya's most critically acclaimed films Jai Bhim is a must-watch for various reasons. The 2021 film focuses on the subject of police atrocities and state violence against marginalised communities. Jai Bhim is based on a 1993 case fought by Justice K. Chandru. Watch it for Suriya's stellar performance and the compelling story.

3. 24 – Disney Plus Hotstar

24, a sci-fi thriller directed by Vikram Kumar, features Suriya as a watchmaker who invents a time-travelling device. Suriya's nuanced portrayal of triple roles earned widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences.

4. Vaaranam Aayiram – Zee 5

This coming-of-age film has attained cult status over the years. Suriya plays dual roles as father and son with equal panache. Another Gautham Vasudev Menon project, this film boasts of some iconic songs and scenes.

5. Ghajini – Sun NXT

Starring Asin and Suriya, A. R. Murugadoss's revenge thriller was path-breaking in several ways. Suriya plays Sanjay Ramasamy, a businessman suffering from anterograde amnesia who is seeking revenge for the death of his beloved. The superhit film was remade in Bollywood with Aamir Khan and was a huge success in Hindi as well.

With this list in hand, all you have to do is grab some popcorn and immerse yourself in the brilliance of Suriya's performances.