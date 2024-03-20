Kanguva Teaser: It's Suriya vs Bobby Deol In A Dark World

A still from Kanguva teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Attention folks, the makers of Kanguva dropped the teaser of the film on Tuesday evening and it trending even a day later. The teaser gives us a glimpse of a dystopian world that is engulfed in darkness. The force that can change the world is represented by Suriya, in a never-seen-before look what with dreadlocks, intense make-up. The teaser is replete with some high-octane action pieces ( read sword fighting, dance around the fire as some chilling background). Brace yourselves for the Kanguva world - where Suriya is introduced as a "ruthless, ferocious" warrior of sorts and his enemy is Bobby Deol - eerie. The teaser ends with the two actors intensely screaming as they come face to face.

Check out the teaser of Kanguva here:

Sharing the film's teaser on X (earlier known as Twitter), Suriya wrote, "A glimpse of Kanguva guys..."

Meanwhile, this is what Suriya posted ahead of the teaser's release on Tuesday.

The first poster of Bobby Deol's look from the film was released in January this year. The actor captioned it, "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable #Udhiran #Kanguva." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Releasing the film's title last year, Suriya wrote, "Sheer joy working with Siva and team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of Kanguva."

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani. The film has been produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations.