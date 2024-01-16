Kanguva New Poster: Double Suriya For Double Impact. Enough Said

Suriya in Kanguva. (courtesy: actorsuriya)

Suriya shared a brand new poster of his upcoming film Kanguva and it is super intense. The poster features Suriya in two drastically different looks as he plays with fire and ice in the poster. The first look features the actor in shades of blue and white. The second one features him in an intense look, surrounded by wings and fire. The poster got a big shout out from stars. Madhavan commented on the post, "Brilliant brooooo...Incredible man." Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Wowwwwwww." Shruti Haasan dropped heart eyed emojis.

Check out Suriya's post here:

Earlier this week, Suriya shared a look from the sets of the film on social media and he wrote, "My last shot done forKanguva. An entire unit filled with positivity! It's a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest Siva Kumar and team for all the memories! Kanguva is huge n special can't wait for you all to see it on screen! #family #missing."

Suriya shared the first look from the film on Diwali last year and he wrote, "Dear all wish you a Happy happy Deepavali."

Releasing the film's title last year, Suriya wrote, "Sheer joy working with Siva and team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of Kanguva."

Suriya, star of films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam, in the recent years, starred in the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The National Award winning actor will also feature in a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.