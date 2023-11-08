Aamir Khan, Suriya Pictured With Kamal Haasan At His Birthday Party

Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan, Suriya at the party. (Courtesy: X)

Kamal Haasan's 69th birthday was a star-studded affair. Tamil superstar Suriya, Aamir Khan, actor and producer Shiva Rajkumar were pictured with Kamal Haasan at the party. Kamal Haasan was dressed in white. Aamir Khan matched his maroon-coloured kurta with dhoti pants while Suriya wore a white shirt. In the picture, they can be seen smiling for the camera. A fan page shared inside pictures from the party. "Celebrating the birthday of true icon Ulaganayagan, Kamal Haasan sir!Your continuous contributions bring immense pride! "It's an absolute honor to be a part of the celebrations with the one and only #AamirKhan sir, and to share this special day with actors like ever-charming Suriya sir and Versatile actor NimmaShivanna sir," the fan page wrote in the caption. Take a look here:

Celebrating the birthday of true icon #Ulaganayagan,@ikamalhaasan sir!Your continuous contributions bring immense pride!



It's an absolute honor to be a part of the celebrations with the one and only #AamirKhan sir, and to share this special day with actors like ever- charming… pic.twitter.com/QqtE9mLqrx — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) November 7, 2023

A picture of Aamir Khan and Suriya from the party went viral on Tuesday. Several fan pages dedicated to the two actors shared the picture on social media. Sharing the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan page wrote in the caption, "Latest click of megastar #AamirKhan and @Suriya_offl. from #Kamal Haasan's birthday party." In the picture, Aamir Khan and Suriya can be seen smiling for the camera. They are joined by a friend who can be seen taking a selfie. Aamir Khan can be seen wearing a maroon-coloured kurta and geek spectacles. He can be seen wearing a hair band as well. Suriya can be seen wearing a white shirt and shades. Take a look at the post here: