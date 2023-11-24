Suriya Shares Health Update After Minor Injury On Kanguva Sets: 'Feeling Much Better'

Suriya shared this image. (courtesy: actorsuriya)

Actor Suriya suffered a minor injury on the set of his upcoming film Kanguva, when a rope camera accidentally fell on his shoulder. The incident occurred during the shoot directed by Siruthai Siva at EVP Film City, located just outside Chennai. Sources close to the production revealed that Suriya suffered a contusion due to the mishap. Fortunately, the injury was minor, and the police reported that no formal complaint has been received regarding the incident. The film crew acted promptly to ensure the actor's well-being.

Suriya, in response to the concern from fans and well-wishers, posted on social media platform X (earlier known as Twitter) to assure everyone that he is "feeling much better." In a heartfelt message, he expressed gratitude to his #AnbaanaFans and supporters for the overwhelming 'get well soon' messages. "Dear Friends, well wishers and my #AnbaanaFans. Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring 'get well soon' msgs.. feeling much better.. always grateful for all your love," the actor wrote.

Heartfelt thanks for the outpouring 'get well soon' msgs.. feeling much better.. always grateful for all your love :) — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 23, 2023

A police officer told NDTV, "We have not received any complaint. We did go to the set yesterday following media reports. We understood the shooting was over two days ago".

Suriya, star of films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam, in the recent years, starred in the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Tha National Award winning actor will also feature in a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He will also star in Kanguva.