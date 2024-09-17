Crazy Viral: Suriya And Jyotika Attend Relative's Engagement. Watch

Celebrity couple Suriya and Jyotika recently made waves on the internet when they were spotted at the engagement ceremony of one of their relatives. The video was shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. The short clip begins with South star Suriya offering engagement rings to the couple. He is seen wearing a blue shirt with black pants. Shortly, he is joined by his wife, actress Jyotika in the frame. She was wearing a beautiful gold saree. Suriya and Jyotika are all smiles as the newly engaged couple exchange rings. Suriya and Jyotika looked every bit of the power couple as they closely witness the engagement ceremony.

Exclusive Video @Suriya_offl & Jyotika at Relative's Engagement Yesterday ♥️#Kanguva pic.twitter.com/ykOA50c3YJ — All India Suriya Fans Club (@Suriya_AISFC) September 17, 2024

Suriya and Jyothika often show support for each other's professional ventures on social media. For example, when the trailer of Suriya's film Kanguva was released in August, Jyotika was one of the first persons to share it with fans. Sharing a poster of the film, the actress wrote on Instagram, “Proud of you @actorsuriya for taking cinema forward each time...This one looks most special!”



Suriya has also given special shoutouts to his wife on several occasions. At the time of Sarfira's release, Suriya penned a long note wishing for the success of the movie. The actor wrote, “Jyotika had Akshay sir's poster as a teenager & now she's a proud producer..! Here's wishing the cast & crew of our Sarfira a soaring success! @gvprakash #sarfira in cinemas from today.”

The couple first worked together in the 1999 movie Poovellam Kettuppar. Jyotika and Suriya have worked together in many big hits such as Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, Poratam and Uyirile Kalanthathu.

After dating for several years, the couple got married in 2006. They are parents to their kids, a daughter named Diya and a son named Dev.

On the work front, Suriya will next be seen in Kanguva. Directed by Siva, the film is a fantasy action adventure that features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in key roles. Both the actors will be marking their Tamil debut with this film. Kanguva is scheduled to release on October 10.

Meanwhile, Jyotika will be seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel alongside Shabana Azmi. It is expected to release later this year.