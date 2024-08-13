Jyotika's Shout Out To Suriya's <i>Kanguva</i> Trailer: "Proud Of You For Taking Cinema Forward"

The trailer of Kanguva released on Monday and it instantly navigated its way to the top of trends list. The trailer showcases Suriya in a never-seen-before avatar in an intense action drama. Add to the mix Bobby Deol as the antagonist - high octane action, and an epic showdown. Excited much? Meanwhile, actor and Suriya's wife Jyotika gave the trailer the biggest shout out on social media. She wrote, "Proud of you Suriya for taking cinema forward each time...This one looks most special."

Sharing the trailer of Kanguva on Monday, Suriya wrote "Incredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team, thank you, have a very very happy birthday dearest Siva! Here's our #Kanguvatrailer for you dear all."

In the film, Bobby will be seen playing the role of Udhiran, who is the antagonist. Bobby Deol said this about working with Suriya, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor," reported news agency ANI. Suriya also shared his experience of working with the Animal star. ANI quoted Suriya as saying, "In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger."

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani. The film has been produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banners of Studio Green and UV Creations. The film is slated to release on October 10. The film will clash with Vettaiyan, starring superstar Rajinikanth.