Advertisement

Thalapathy 69: Vijay, Pooja Hegde And Bobby Deol Attend Muhurat Ceremony

The shoot for Thalapathy 69 will start on October 5

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Thalapathy 69</i>: Vijay, Pooja Hegde And Bobby Deol Attend Muhurat Ceremony
Pooja Hegde shared this image. (courtesy: poojahegde)
New Delhi:

Pooja Hegde is super excited to collaborate with Vijay for his last film. The movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, will be Pooja and Vijay's second film together. They previously worked together in the 2022 hit movie Beast. On Friday (September 4), Pooja dropped a slew of pictures on Instagram featuring the cast and crew members of Thalapathy 69. They assembled under one roof for a grand mahurat puja before filming the project. The first picture captures Pooja and Vijay fist-bumping and flashing million-dollar smiles. Both were dressed in white ethnic ensembles. Bobby Deol also made an appearance in one of the clicks. He was seen having a friendly banter with Vijay. The last snap features the entire Thalapathy 69 team posing together. 

Along with the post, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Halamithi and Habibo reunited. Back again with the cutest Vijay sir and ready to roll.  Let's create magic onscreen once more…May the cinematic Gods keep shining upon us.” Actress Aparna Das reacted to the pictures by dropping multiple heart emojis.

On the  day of the mahurat puja, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a set of photos from the ceremony on X (formerly Twitter). He revealed that the shoot of Thalapathy 69 will begin on October 5. “THALAPATHY VIJAY'S FINAL FILM STARTS OFF WITH GRAND MAHURAT POOJA. The much-anticipated film Thalapathy 69 - starring Thalapathy Vijay - commenced with a mahurat pooja, held on the second day of Navratri. Filming is set to begin tomorrow [5 Oct 2024],” read a part of his note. 

Thalapathy 69 is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. NK Lohith and Jagadish Palanisamy are co-producing the film. Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mamitha Baiju will be seen in crucial roles. Thalapathy 69 will arrive in the theatres on October 25 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. 

Speaking about Pooja Hegde, the actress has a couple of projects lined up in her roster. She will be seen alongside Suriya in the temporarily titled film Suriya 44 directed by Karthik Subbaraj. She is also geared up for the release of Deva, led by Shahid Kapoor, on February 14, 2025.  Meanwhile, Vijay's last on-screen appearance was in the Venkat Prabhu-directed film GOAT

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Thalapathy Vijay, Thalapathy 69, Pooja Hegde
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Navratri 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Visits Isha Foundation In Coimbatore
<i>Thalapathy 69</i>: Vijay, Pooja Hegde And Bobby Deol Attend Muhurat Ceremony
<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down
Next Article
Devara Box Office Collection Day 8: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slows Down
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com