A <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Update: First Glimpse Of Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film To Be Out On This Date

KVN Productions has officially announced that the first glimpse of Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's final film, will be released at midnight on June 22, 2025, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayan under KVN Productions, the film marks Vijay's farewell to cinema.

Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The makers have described Jana Nayagan as a tribute to Vijay's cinematic journey and legacy.

The first-look poster, unveiled recently, shows Vijay in a powerful silhouette with his fist raised amid a crowd, accompanied by the caption, "A lion is always a lion & his first roar is incoming."

A second poster features him taking a selfie with a cheering crowd.

The film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on January 9, 2026, just ahead of Pongal and Makar Sankranti.

Known as a prime window for Tamil cinema, the Pongal weekend has previously delivered several major hits, especially those led by Vijay.

The global release will be handled in collaboration with Phars Film, with plans for extensive distribution to reach audiences worldwide.

Jana Nayagan, meaning "The People's Leader," is expected to be a significant farewell project for one of Tamil cinema's most successful stars.

The film is also part of KVN Productions' current slate, which includes upcoming projects like Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups and Bad Good Ugly.