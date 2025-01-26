Vijay's <i>Thalapathy 69</i> Gets A Title; First Look Unveiled

On Republic Day 2025, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's 69th film announced the title of the film - Jana Nayagan. They also unveiled the first look of the film, adding to fans' excitement and generating more buzz around the film.

KVN Productions shared the poster of the film on social media which features Vijay. In the poster, Vijay is seen clicking a selfie with thousands of people in the background, who seem to be cheering for him. Vijay is wearing a navy blue denim shirt, black pants, and dark sunglasses.

The actor also shared the poster on his Instagram, which invited a bunch of comments from his fans and admirers.

"Thalapathy on fire", "One last first look", "Time to lead," were some of the comments that fans wrote in the comments section.

Check out the first look here:

In case you didn't know, this film marks the last film of Thalapathy Vijay before he fully gets into politics. He founded the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in February 2024 and invests most of his time in his political career. Some reports also suggest that he will contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, while Bobby Deol plays the negative role in the film. The film will also star Mamita Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others. Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, music for the film is composed by Anirudh.

The Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar had also hinted in the past that he would star in the film in a very interesting role.

The makers haven't announced a release date for the film, but there are speculations that suggest that it will release in


