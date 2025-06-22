<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay Wields Sword And Swag In His Final Film

Thalapathy Vijay turned a year older on Sunday (June 22). On the occasion of his 51st birthday, KVN Productions released The First Roar, a sneak peek of Jana Nayagan.

What

Directed by H Vinoth, the film is set to be Vijay's final acting project before he transitions into full-time politics, with his party contesting the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The teaser opens with the words: "A true leader rises not for the power, but for the people."

It then shows Vijay in a police uniform and dark sunglasses, holding a sword as he walks toward a group of men in a field, parts of which are ablaze.

His fist is bleeding, and he adjusts his moustache using the sword. The glimpse ends with the message: "Let's rise together."

Background

Jana Nayagan features music by Anirudh Ravichander and includes a cast of Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani, among others. It marks Bobby Deol's second Tamil film following his debut in Kanguva, where he played the chief antagonist opposite Suriya.

Pooja Hegde reunites with Vijay after they previously starred together in Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast (2022). Speaking to PTI about Vijay's political journey, she said, "As a person who loves to watch him on screen, I'm very sad. But I also support his journey. I'm rooting for him. So, more power to him."

In February 2024, Vijay announced the formation of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, with plans to contest the 2026 elections. In his statement, he raised concerns about "administrative deterioration," corruption, and "divisive politics" in the state.

Jana Nayagan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 9, 2026, ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. The film is produced by KVN Productions. On Republic Day 2025, Vijay revealed his look from the film through a poster that showed him taking a selfie with a large crowd in the background.

Vijay was last seen in The Greatest Of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The sci-fi action film became one of the highest-grossing releases of 2024. It was produced by AGS Entertainment and centred around a spy's mission that resurfaces years later, posing a threat to Vijay's character and his family.