Pooja Hegde Officially Joins Thalapathy Vijay In His Final Film <i>Thalapathy 69</i>

A day following the announcement of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol joining the cast of tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, its filmmakers have revealed another exciting addition. Actress Pooja Hegde, who wowed audiences with her sizzling chemistry alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the 2022 hit Beast, is gearing up for another round of magic in the upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. With her addition in the star-studded lineup, anticipation for the film is sure to reach new heights.

Filmmaker KVN Productions broke the exciting news on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday. Along with a picture of the actress, the post read, “Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again We know you've already cracked it, but officially… Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir #HVinoth @thedeol @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01 #Thalapathy69.”

The upcoming film is directed by H Vinoth, who debuted in Kollywood with Sathuranga Vettai in 2014. He has since directed Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai and Thunivu.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has an exciting roster of projects. She is presently busy with Suriya's tentatively titled film Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The filmmaker hasn't shared many details about the movie, but fans are eagerly anticipating an update ahead of Suriya's next big release, Kanguva, scheduled to hit theatres on November 14, 2024.

Pooja will also be seen in Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati. The film, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, is set to release on February 14, 2025. Pooja will also feature in an action-thriller titled Sanki opposite Ahan Shetty.

Pooja made her Bollywood debut with Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Mohenjo Daro in 2016. She was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan.