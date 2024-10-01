<i>Thalapathy 69</i> To Be Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film. Bobby Deol Confirmed As The Antagonist

Thalapathy Vijay's last movie, Thalapathy 69, is generating buzz as it prepares to hit the screens. The film marks the Tamil cinema icon's last project before he embarks on his political career, fully committing to his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He announced the launch of his party in February this year. Vijay's fans are eagerly awaiting this cinematic farewell

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who recently won the IIFA award for the Best Actor in a negative role, is set to continue his antagonistic streak in this highly anticipated pan-India film.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the makers of the film made the official announcement of Bobby's inclusion in the film as they wrote, “100% official now, Super happy & excited to announce that @thedeol joins #Thalapathy69 cast #Thalapathy69CastReveal #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir #HVinoth @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01”.

Bobby, known for his versatility and standout performances across genres, is all set to infuse a vibrant new dimension into this ambitious project.

Vijay was recently seen in Venkat Prabhu's The GOAT, where he showcased his talent in dual roles. The film follows an anti-terrorist squad leader who tragically loses his son during a trip to Thailand, only to discover that the son harbours a sinister plan against him. The film also starred Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Ameer, and Meenakshi Chaudhary in key roles.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy is directed by H. Vinoth, and is set for a release on a massive scale in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, ensuring a truly pan-Indian experience that will engage audiences across regions. This project serves as a fitting tribute to Vijay's illustrious three-decade career, promising a thrilling cinematic finale that fans nationwide are eagerly awaiting.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana for KVN Productions, Thalapathy 69 features music by Anirudh. The film is scheduled for release in October 2025.