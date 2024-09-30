Advertisement

IIFA 2024: Bobby Deol On Winning Best Performance In A Negative Role Award - "Your Love Roared So Loud"

Bobby Deol won the Best Performance in a Negative Role award for his performance in Animal

IIFA 2024: Bobby Deol On Winning Best Performance In A Negative Role Award - "Your Love Roared So Loud"
Bobby Deol shared this image. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)
New Delhi:

IIFA 2024 concluded on Sunday night in Abu Dhabi. The star-studded affair was attended by the who's who of the film industry. Day 2 of the event was particularly memorable for actor Bobby Deol, who won the award for Best Performance in a Negative Role for his work in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Reacting to his big win, Bobby Deol shared a note on Instagram, thanking his fans for their love and support. He wrote, “Your love roared so loud at IIFA 2024 It spoke for Abrar's silence. THANK YOU MY FANS & AUDIENCE, I'm so so grateful for your support and love that got me back to life!! #Animal will always be a cherished film, and getting this award, an unforgettable memory.” 

Bobby Deol's post got big love from his friends and family. His brother Sunny Deol dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Preity Zinta wrote, “Congratulations. Well deserved! So happy for you Bobby D.”  Riteish Deshmukh added, “Congratulations BOB!!!! So very well deserved !!!!!” Sonu Sood said, “Super proud mere bhai.” Twinkle Khanna shared red hearts and clapping emojis. Sophie Choudry wrote, “Congrats Bob.” Rahul Dev's comment read, “Yes!!! Well done!.”

Bobby Deol will also be seen in negative roles in his upcoming projects. The actor will be playing ruthless roles in Suriya's Kanguva and Alia Bhatt's Alpha. Addressing whether the industry is capitalising on his villainous avatars, the actor said, “When you do a role, you get similar kinds of roles (being offered), but this is something that has been happening for years. It's not that it is happening now,” in a chat with PTI. 

He added, “It was a tough time... to change my image and finally, I've changed my image and I've done characters that are different from each other.” The actor was speaking on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2024 on Saturday. 

Bobby Deol's Kanguva is set to be released on November 14. 

