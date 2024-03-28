Bobby Deol Joins YRF Spy Universe, To Star Alongside Alia Bhatt In New Film: Report

Image was Instagrammed by Bobby Deol. (courtesy: bobbydeol)

Bobby Deol, who made waves at the box office with his portrayal of Abrar Haque in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is now all set to enter the Yash Raj Films spy universe. According to a report by Deadline, Bobby Deol will soon be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in an action thriller backed by the YRF. Bobby Deol will play the villain in the next Yash Raj Films Spy Universe feature starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh.

The rest of the cast is yet to be announced by the makers. The untiled project revolves around the same cinematic universe which connects the upcoming War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan. Sharvari, who starred in YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 will also play a spy alongside Alia in the movie. The film will be directed by The Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail.

Earlier, a report by pinkvilla confirmed that Alia is all set to join Aditya Chopra's spy universe. The actress will reportedly headline the 8th film in Yash Raj Film's Spy Universe, which is one of the biggest IPs in the history of Indian cinema. Don't know about you, but we can't keep calm. A source told the portal, "Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today's time and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge.”

Talking about YRF's Spy Universe, it started with Salman Khan as Tiger in the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. It was directed by Kabir Khan. Then, Salman reprised his role as Tiger in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai. It was released in 2017. The next film, in the spy universe, was Siddharth Anand's 2019 release War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Then came Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan (2023), which also saw a special cameo by Salman Khan.