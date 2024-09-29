IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Wins Best Actor, Rani Mukerji Bags Best Actress Award. Check Out Full List Of Winners

The IIFA 2024 Awards ceremony was a star-studded celebration of Indian cinema's finest talents. The event was held in Abu Dhabi on September 28. The night's top honour, Best Film, went to Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar accepted the award on behalf of the team. In the acting categories, Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor for his role in Jawan, while Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for her portrayal of a determined mother in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Vidhu Vinod Chopra was awarded Best Director for 12th Fail, a biopic based on the inspiring journey of IPS officer Manoj Sharma (portrayed by Vikrant Massey).

Take a look at the winners list:

Best Picture: Animal (Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga)

Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 12th Fail

Best Actor (Male): Shah Rukh Khan - Jawan

Best Actress (Female): Rani Mukerji - Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Anil Kapoor - Animal

Best Supporting Actress (Female): Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Performance in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol - Animal

Best Music Direction: Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar - Animal

Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal - Arjan Vailly (Animal)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao - Chaleya (Jawan)

Special Awards:

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Hema Malini

Debutant of the Year: Alizeh Agnihotri

Best Story: Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Lyrics: Siddharth Singh & Garima Wahal - Satranga (Animal)

ICYDK, IIFA 2024 is a three-day event (September 27 to September 29). Day 1, featuring the IIFA Utsavam honoured the South film industry. The main awards night was held on Day 2, followed by IIFA Rocks for the music industry on Day 3. IIFA Rocks will be hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee.