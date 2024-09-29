Advertisement

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan And Vicky Kaushal Set The Stage Ablaze With Their Dance Moves On Tauba Tauba. Watch

The duo hosted the IIFA Awards this year and set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves on songs Tauba Tauba and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Read Time: 2 mins
IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan And Vicky Kaushal Set The Stage Ablaze With Their Dance Moves On <i>Tauba Tauba</i>. Watch
SRK and Vicky at IIFA. (courtesy: iifa)
New Delhi:

Is it too soon to call 2024 the year of most anticipated reunions? Well, hold onto your popcorn because Dunki co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal just reunited, serving up a viral moment we didn't know we needed. The duo hosted the IIFA Awards this year and set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves on Vicky's songs Tauba Tauba and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Several videos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media. The actors were dressed in their fashionable best.

Take a look at the videos here.

Ahead of the award ceremony, Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement about co-hosting with the "King" Shah Rukh Khan. "Abu Dhabi aakey hamesha bahut acha lagta hai IIFA ke liye. Bahut pyaar milta hai yaha ke logo se. So, I am very excited for the show. [I always feel really good coming to Abu Dhabi for IIFA. I receive a lot of love from the people here. So, I am very excited for the show.]," he told Instant Bollywood.

He added, "Is baar special yeh rahega ki Shah Rukh sir ke saath host krne ka mauka milega. He is the king. He is the badshah. Aur unse itna kuch seekhne ko milta hai hamesha. So, I am really looking forward to that. [This time, the special thing will be that I'll get the chance to host with Shah Rukh sir. He is the king. He is the Badshah. And there's always so much to learn from him. So, I am really looking forward to that.]"

ICYDK, Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal collaborated on Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film was released last year and received mixed reviews. It also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in key roles.

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

IIFA 2024, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal
