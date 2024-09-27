IIFA 2024: Vicky Kaushal Is "Excited" To Host With Shah Rukh Khan. <i>Dunki</i> Reunion Loading...

Bollywood stars have jetted off to Abu Dhabi to attend the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024. This year, hosting duties will be shared by Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others. Ahead of the award ceremony, Vicky Kaushal expressed his excitement about co-hosting with the "King" Shah Rukh Khan. “Abu Dhabi aakey hamesha bahut acha lagta hai IIFA ke liye. Bahut pyaar milta hai yaha ke logo se. So, I am very excited for the show. [I always feel really good coming to Abu Dhabi for IIFA. I receive a lot of love from the people here. So, I am very excited for the show.],” he told Instant Bollywood.

When asked about what is going to be special this year, Vicky Kaushal replied, “Is baar special yeh rahega ki Shah Rukh sir ke saath host krne ka mauka milega. He is the king. He is the badshah. Aur unse itna kuch seekhne ko milta hai hamesha. So, I am really looking forward to that. [This time, the special thing will be that I'll get the chance to host with Shah Rukh sir. He is the king. He is the Badshah. And there's always so much to learn from him. So, I am really looking forward to that.]”

Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Released last year, the film also features Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in important roles.

Earlier, in another interview with the same portal, Siddhant Chaturvedi opened up about his nervousness about hosting alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. The actor said, "Uska excitement se zada nervousness hai. Because Shah Rukh sir aur Karan sir to kamaal ke dono host hai. Bahut natural hai on stage. So, I hope ki mai vo bar at least vaha tak thoda nibha pau. Lekin maza ayega. Mujhe aisa lagta hai bahut maza aana hai. [I am more nervous than excited because Shah Rukh sir and Karan sir are both amazing hosts. They are very natural on stage. So, I hope I can at least live up to that standard a little. But it will be fun. I feel like it is going to be a lot of fun.]”

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024 is being held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This star-studded, three-day event kicks off today and will conclude on Sunday.