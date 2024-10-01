<i>The Greatest of All Time</i> to stream on Netflix from October 3

Vijay's movie The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) which is currently running in theatres will start streaming on Netflix from October 3, the platform announced on Tuesday. The film will release on OTT in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Netflix India shared the release date of GOAT on its official Instagram handle with a poster. Fans who could not watch the movie in theatres were eagerly waiting for the OTT release.



The Instagram post was captioned as, "Ever seen a lion become a G.O.A.T?! Thalapathy Vijay's The G.O.A.T- The Greatest Of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi #TheGOATOnNetflix."

Featuring Vijay in a dual role, GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment. The sci-fi action had its worldwide theatrical release on September 5. GOAT also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, and Prabhudeva among others.

The film completed 25 days on September 29 and director Venkat Prabhu shared a video for the same on X and wrote, "God is kind!!! Thanks to each and everyone of you who made our #GOAT #TheGreatestOfAllTime a Mega BLOCKBUSTER (sic)."

According to reports, GOAT was made on a massive budget of around Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive Tamil films. Till now, it has earned over Rs 452 crore worldwide.



Vijay is working on his 69th feature film. The currently untitled project is slated to be released next year.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)