<i>Thalapathy 69</i>: Vijay's New Film To Be Directed By H Vinoth. Details Here

Thalapathy 69: Vijay's New Film To Be Directed By H Vinoth. Details Here

The film will release in theatres on October 2025 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi

Vijay shared this image.(courtesy: actorvijay)
New Delhi:

Vijay fans assemble, there's an update on his new film. His new project, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, will be directed by H Vinoth and it will be produced by KVN Productions. The film will release in theatres on October 2025 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The makers, KVN Productions, shared a poster announcing the project on X (earlier known as Twitter) and they wrote, "We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is Thalapathy 69, directed by the visionary H Vinoth, with music by the sensational rockstar Anirudh. Super happy to collaborate with the one and only Thalapathy Vijay. The torch bearer of Democracy is arriving on Oct 2025." Other details about the project are awaited.

Ahead of the big announcement, the makers wrote on X, "The next chapter is all set to begin. Just 1 hour to go for Thalapathy 69 project announcement."

Vijay is basking in the success of his latest release The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). The sci-fi action movie has been directed by Venkat Prabhu and it has been produced by AGS Entertainment and it is successfully running in theatres. The film also stars Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Vijay, known as Thalapathy among his fans, was also seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Leo with Sanjay Dutt. He is best-known for his hits like Mersal, Master and Bigil to name a few. The actor made a plunge into politics this year.

