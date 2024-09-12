<i>GOAT</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Progress Report On Vijay's Film

Vijay's GOAT or The Greatest of All Time has minted over ₹135 crore in its opening weekend but the numbers saw a slight dip in the next few days. On Monday and Tuesday, the movie's collection dropped to ₹14. 75 crore and ₹11 crore respectively. GOAT minted around ₹8 crore on Wednesday, wrapping the opening week with a total collection of ₹170.75 crore, reported Sacnilk. The film features Vijay in a dual role with the supporting cast of Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Mohan, Sneha, Jayaram, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ajmal Ameer. Actors Trisha and Sivakarthikeyan also make special cameos in GOAT.

On Wednesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared GOAT's box office numbers and claimed that the film has managed to "remain steady at lower levels." He wrote, "#GOAT remained steady at lower levels, showing a slight decline on Tuesday compared to Monday... Looking ahead, the absence of a major release this Friday could work in its favour, particularly in mass-market regions."

He added, "[Week 1] Thu 2.80 cr, Fri 1.90 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 3.41 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.20 cr. Total: ₹ 13.76 cr. Nett BOC. Note: HINDI version. Also includes #Tamil and #Telugu versions in #NorthIndia markets."

GOAT released in theatres on September 5. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film is produced by AGS Entertainment. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the director shared a note on X, informing the audience that GOAT is a standalone and there is no need to "watch any other film" to catch up with the story. He wrote, “U guys don't need to watch any movie before coming for #TheGreatestOfAllTime just come and have fun!! It's all yours!!! Let's celebrate our #Thalapathy in theatres!! The #GOAT is here!!! Another three hours to go world!!”

GOAT is one of Vijay's last films before he focuses on his political career.