<i>GOAT</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay's Film Sees A Slight Dip

South superstar Vijay's GOAT has been performing well at the box office. After raking in decent numbers at the ticket counters on the opening weekend, the movie saw a slight dip in earnings on the first Monday of its release. On Tuesday, GOAT minted ₹10.5 crore, reported Sacnilk. So far, the total collection stands at ₹162.25 crore. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ajmal Ameer, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram and Prashanth in key roles. GOAT narrates the story of a retired elite agent, who returns to work to complete a mission to confront the consequences of his past actions.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared his thoughts on GOAT's weekday box office performance on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "#GOAT dips on the make-or-break Monday, after a decent score in its 4-day *extended* weekend... Moving forward, maintaining Monday's levels during the remaining weekdays is essential."

He added, "[Week 1] Thu 2.80 cr, Fri 1.90 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 3.41 cr, Mon 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 12.56 cr. Nett BOC. Note: HINDI version. Also includes #Tamil and #Telugu versions in #NorthIndia markets."

Vijay plays the dual role of a father and his son in GOAT. To achieve the desired look, the makers used the de-aging technology in the movie. Expanding it, director Venkat Prabhu spoke about using this technology for the "first time" in an exclusive interview with NDTV. He said, "For the first time, we have used the technology of de-aging in the movie. We got to know about this technology a few years ago. I thought it would be good to use that technology in this film to give a new feel to the audience. Even Jawan had used this technology with young and old Shah Rukh (Khan). We were thinking how different it could be from the previous films where the same actor played the double role, father and son roles. I think we have achieved it to an extent."

GOAT has been produced by AGS Entertainment.