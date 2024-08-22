'This Is For Tamil Nadu's Victory': Actor Vijay Unveils Party's Flag

Vijay urged the cadre to work confidently and celebrate the flag hoisting across the state

Popular Tamil actor Vijay, who has a massive fan following today launched the flag and anthem of his political party Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Chennai making a significant step forward ahead of the 2026 assembly polls in the state.

Conspicuously avoiding the red, black and white colours of the two dravidian parties in the state, TVK flag is maroon in colour with a yellow band in between, sporting two tuskers with a Vaagai flower at the centre.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vijay said "This flag is not just a party flag but a flag for Tamil Nadu and the state's victory".

"I'd explain the meaning of the song later. We would also share the date and venue for the much expected first conference of the party," he added.

Vijay also urged the cadre to work confidently and celebrate the flag hoisting across the state with due permission.

The actor, who has a huge following has been nurturing political ambitions for a long time, announced that he would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls, focusing on fighting corruption and providing good governance.

Over the last two years, Vijay has been reaching out to young and first time voters by honouring class twelve toppers and their parents with cash prizes constituency wise. Besides this, his teams has also been helping communities with free food, setting up libraries and extending legal help.

Vijay's entry into politics is significant, given the state's history of scriptwriters and actors becoming chief ministers including Annadurai, Karunanidhi, MGR and Jayalalithaa.

However, over the last few decades actors have not always been very successful in winning the Chief Minister's chair in Tamil Nadu.

Veteran star Sivaji Ganesan wasn't successful. Popular stars Vijayakanth and Sarath Kumar too could not rise beyond the initial success.

Superstar Rajinikanth opted out of politics, while Kamal Haasan is yet to make a significant impact.

Despite this, Vijay's fans are confident of his success, citing that he is making his political plunge at the peak of his film career, unlike others who took to politics at a retiring age.

With Vijay's entry the 2026 Tamil Nadu state polls could see a five cornered contest. Besides the two Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK, the BJP is likely to fight alone and Director Seeman too is expected to go alone.

The ruling DMK has already fielded Chief Minister MK Stalin's actor son Udhayanidhi Stalin who's also the party's youth wing leader to take on Vijay.