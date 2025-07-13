"A Sorry Model Government": TVK Chief Slams DMK Over 'Custodial' Deaths

Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday led a massive protest in Chennai, seeking justice for Ajith Kumar, a private security guard who died in police custody due to alleged torture. The protest turned into a significant show of strength, drawing an estimated 12,000 supporters, with many traveling from various districts.

Vijay demanded a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged custodial death and criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing the gathering, the TVK chief accused the state government of hiding behind central agencies. "When in opposition, MK Stalin had slammed the CBI probe in the Sathankulam case. What is this now? Why hide behind the CBI, which is a puppet of the BJP and RSS?" he asked.

The CBI officially took over the investigation on Saturday. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court also transferred the original jewellery theft complaint by a woman named Nikita - which had allegedly led to Ajith Kumar's illegal detention - to the CBI and directed the central agency to submit a final report by August 20.

Vijay said the Chief Minister should apologise to over 20 families who lost their lives during the DMK's four-year-rule just like he apologised to Ajith Kumar's family. "You apologised to Ajith's family. Apologise to others too and offer the same compensation," he said.

The protest was also attended by families of other victims of alleged custodial deaths, whom Vijay had met earlier. His remarks were sharply critical of the DMK regime, calling it a "Publicity Model-turned-Sorry Ma Model" government and accusing it of eroding law and order and leaving courts to intervene in every crisis - referring to cases ranging from the Anna University sexual assault matter to custodial deaths.

TVK functionaries noted that many more cadres would have joined had it not been for more traffic diversions. TVK worker Gobinath from Theni said: "The massive turnout shows that TVK is poised to win the 2026 elections and form the next government."

Vijay, the Chief Ministerial face of TVK, reiterated that he would not ally - directly or indirectly - with the Bharatiya Janata Party, rejecting overtures from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-BJP alliance.

In response, the ruling DMK said swift action was taken in the Ajith Kumar case. Five police personnel have been arrested, the Deputy Superintendent of Police was suspended, and the Sivaganga Superintendent of Police was placed under "compulsory wait".